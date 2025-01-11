Pan card holders alert! Scammers targeting India Post Payments Bank customers, how to stay safe

Follow us on Image Source : X Check tips to follow to prevent Pan card scam. (Representative image)

Pan card fraud: A new digital scam has been making news headlines after India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) customers reportedly complained of receiving messages stating that their bank accounts will be blocked within 24 hours unless they update their PAN card details.

These messages allegedly contained dubious links that direct unsuspecting users to fraudulent websites. In particular, the scammers are employing phishing tactics to trick people into disclosing sensitive information related to their bank accounts.

PIB’s statement on Pan card scam

In connection to this the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a post on X, debunked these messages as fraudulent. India Post has clarified that it does not send such alerts and has warned the public against clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal information.

In its statement, PIB said, “The claim that IPPB accounts will be blocked within 24 hours if PAN details are not updated is false. India Post does not send such messages.”

Tips to stay safe from scammers

Share PAN Details Only When Necessary: Provide your PAN card information only to trusted and verified organizations or platforms, and only when it is absolutely required.

Exercise Caution with Links: Do not click on links from unfamiliar sources in emails or messages. Always hover over links to verify their destination before clicking.

Watch for Warning Signs: Be cautious of urgent requests, threats, or deals that appear too good to be true. Scammers often use fear or excitement to manipulate individuals.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Activate 2FA for added security. This method requires an additional verification step, such as a code sent to your phone, making it more difficult for hackers to access your accounts, even if they have your password.