Cabinet approves Rs 1,435 crore 'PAN 2.0 Project' | CHECK DETAILS

In a significant development to modernize India’s tax administration, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Rs 1435 crore PAN 2.0 Project. According to the information released, 'the initiative aims to overhaul taxpayer registration services through technology driven transformation of PAN/TAN services for enhanced digital experience of the taxpayers'.

'Benefits of the project'

In a detailed statement released, the Ministry of Finance stated that the PAN 2.0 Project will provide a host of benefits, including enhanced access to services, improved quality, and quicker service delivery. The project also set to deliver other significant benefits including, single source of truth and data consistency, eco-friendly processes and cost optimization and security and optimization for greater agility.

Pertinently, another major factor of the project also includes an upgrade of the current PAN/TAN 1.0 eco-system, consolidating the core and non-core PAN/TAN activities as well as the PAN validation service.

PAN 2.0 Project will re-engineer the business processes of taxpayer registration services

Moreover, speaking of the details of the project, the Ministry of Finance stated, "PAN 2.0 Project is an e-government project for re-engineering the business processes of taxpayer registration services through technology-driven transformation of PAN/TAN services for enhanced digital experience of the taxpayers. It resonates with the vision of the government enshrined in Digital India by enabling the use of PAN as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies."