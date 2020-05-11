Image Source : PTI Palaniswami against resuming passenger train, air services in Tamil Nadu till May 3

Tamil Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday said that he was not in favor of resuming passenger train services in the state till May 31. In a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers, he urged the former not to allow regular air services till the month-end in the state.

"We know from media that regular train service to Chennai (from Delhi) and from Chennai will commence from May 12. As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, dont permit train service up to 31.5.2020, in my state," Palaniswami requested the prime minister. "I request you not to begin regular air services till 31.5.2020," the release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Modi chaired the fresh round of consultation with CMs on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end.

The railways has announced the resumption of a limited number of passenger services after an almost a 50-day hiatus since the national lockdown came into force in March. As many as 15 trains are to run from Tuesday on the Rajdhani route from Delhi to all the major cities, including Chennai, in the country.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a steady spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past several days after the wholesale Koyambedu vegetable market emerged as a major hotspot.

