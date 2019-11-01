3 Pakistanis among 6 guilty for 2008 attack on CRPF camp. Representational Image.

The court of the additional district judge in Rampur on Friday convicted six of the eight accused in the attack on a CRPF camp 12 years ago. Two of the accused, Qauser Farouqi and Gulab Khan, have been acquitted. Of the six accused who were convicted on Friday, three are Pakistani nationals.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on Saturday.

Seven CRPF personnel had been martyred in the attack and one rickshaw-puller was also killed. The attack took place in the early hours of January 1, 2008 when the CRPF personnel were sitting around a bonfire after New Year Eve celebrations.

The CRPF group centre was attacked with grenades and AK-47s. Seven jawans were killed before they could react and rickshaw-puller who was sleeping near the gate was also killed.

The accused are Imran and Mohd Farouqi of PoK, Fahim Ansari of Mumbai, Sabauddin Saba of Bihar, Baba Khan of Moradabad and Mohd Sharif of Rampur.

Fahim Ansari and Sabauddin Saba are also accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks but were later let off for want of evidence.

The government counsel Dalvinder Singh said the accused were involved in the attack on the CRPF camp.

The accused are currently lodged in Lucknow and Bareilly jails.

