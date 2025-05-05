Pakistani national apprehended near border in Gurdaspur, under custody for interrogation A Pakistani national was apprehended by the BSF in Gurdaspur after illegally crossing the border, prompting heightened security and an ongoing investigation.

New Delhi:

In a significant breach of border security, a Pakistani national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) during the intervening night of May 3–4, after he was spotted illegally entering Indian territory in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

The intruder, identified as Husnain, son of Muhammad Ajmal and a resident of Gujranwala district, Pakistan, was intercepted approximately 250 meters inside Indian territory, near Falku Nala, ahead of the Border Security fence in the alignment of Border Pillar No. 63/M. The location falls under the surveillance zone of BSF’s Sahapur Forward Border Outpost (BOP), flanking BOP Dariya Mansoor.

The incident unfolded at around 11:10 PM on May 3, when CT Sandeep Ghosh, posted at HIT Point No. 01 in the PTZ Control Room, noticed suspicious movement in the area. He immediately alerted the company commander, following which a Quick Reaction Team (QRT), along with Inspector ‘G’, reached the spot. The team cordoned off the area and successfully apprehended the suspect by 11:45 PM.

Husnain, found hiding in thick bushes and wild growth, was detained between the international border and the BS fence. He was brought to BOP Dariya Mansoor for initial interrogation around midnight.

Identity and seizures

The 24-year-old detainee, born on August 12, 2000, had studied up to the 8th grade at a government school in Mandiala Wadaich, Gujranwala. At the time of his capture, he was wearing a brown salwar-kurta and white rubber slippers. Items recovered from him included Pakistani currency worth PKR 40 in four ten-rupee notes and a Pakistan National Identity Card.

Legal and investigative actions

Husnain was handed over to the Punjab Police and is currently in two-day police custody at Ramdas Police Station. His official apprehension was recorded on May 3, 2025, and relevant intelligence agencies have been informed.

The Forward Ground Team (FGT) in Gurdaspur has begun a detailed interrogation. Authorities are investigating possible links to espionage, smuggling, or terror-related activities.

Security impact

The infiltration has prompted increased vigilance along the border. A senior BSF official lauded the swift action, emphasising the need for constant alertness along India’s western front amid ongoing cross-border threats.