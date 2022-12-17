Fact-check: Why Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto's statement against PM Modi sparks row in India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/@BBHUTTOZARDARI/TWITTER Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto's statement against PM Modi sparks row in India

Bilawal Bhutto remarks controversy: In recent days, the United Nations witnessed heated debates between Indian and Pakistani diplomats on several issues, including terrorism, wherein both criticised others for spreading hatred and terrorism globally. Until the last meeting at United Nations Security Council, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar never mentioned the name of Pakistan "directly" in his speeches on international platforms. However, during a press conference on the sidelines of the UNSC meeting, Jaishankar cemented India's position against Islamabad and called it the "epicentre of terrorism". "Pakistan is not good at taking good advice. The world today sees them as the epicentre of terrorism," Jaishankar said. He referred to several Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks which rocked Mumbai in 2008 and World Trade Organisation (WTO) in September 2001.

What leads to controversy?

Meanwhile, while replying to Jaishankar's remarks during a presser on Thursday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, alleged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots. He called PM Modi a "butcher of Gujarat lives". "Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India,” Bhutoo said. He claimed that Muslims in Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir believe "PM Modi is the main accused of inciting communal violence". His critical and derogatory remarks against PM Modi sparked a major row in India, wherein the ruling BJP party has called several protests against Bhutto's remarks.

What happened in Gujarat?

On the ill-fated day of February 27, 2002, a coach of the Sabarmati Express filled with passengers returning from Ayodhya was set ablaze near Godhra railway station by a mob consisting of people from the Muslim community. Subsequently, communal riots broke out, wherein hundreds of Muslim people were killed and several other women were gangraped. Among those who were raped and killed, Bilkis Bano was gangraped and seven members of her family were killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It was one of the most discussed cases in the Indian judiciary.

Did Narendra Modi involve in the Gujarat riots?

Zakia Jafri, whose husband and former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, was set on fire in 2002 while he was trying to protect his neighbours from a mob. Zakia alleged that her husband approached then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi and senior police officials for help but was denied. However, a court in Gujarat confirmed a committee set up by the Supreme Court did not find any evidence against Modi and 57 others.

Role of Pakistan in spreading terrorism

India, on several occasions, exposed Islamabad for spreading terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and other regions of the world. During his speeches at the UN forum, Jaishankar highlighted how even the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI, was involved in the brutal attack in Mumbai. Like earlier, this time too, India responded sharply to the comments made by the Pakistani foreign minister. “These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan,” said the Indian Foreign Ministry. In its objection, it brought up the events in 1971.

“The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India,” said the statement.

Also Read: BJP to hold nationwide protests today over Pak Minister Bilawal Bhutto's 'derogatory' remarks against PM Modi

Latest India News