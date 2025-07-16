Pakistani drones neutralised using kinetic, non-kinetic tactics: CDS Anil Chauhan on Operation Sindoor | Video Operation Sindoor: General Anil Chauhan referred to a May 10 incident during which Pakistan launched unarmed drones and loitering munitions. However, these posed no threat, as none caused any damage to Indian military or civilian assets.

New Delhi:

At an event held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi on Wednesday (July 16), Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan underlined new details related to 'Operation Sindoor' and also talked about the critical role of indigenous technologies in enhancing India's defence preparedness, particularly in countering unmanned aerial threats.

'Operation Sindoor': A case study in indigenous defence success

Referencing Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 by the Indian Armed Forces, General Chauhan pointed out that the operation demonstrated the value of domestically developed counter-UAS (unmanned aerial systems) technologies.

He cited an incident on May 10, when Pakistan deployed unarmed drones and loitering munitions. None inflicted damage on Indian military or civilian infrastructure.

“Most drones were neutralised using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods; some were recovered nearly intact,” he stated.

Indigenous technologies key to operational readiness

General Chauhan highlighted that reliance on foreign technologies compromises India's defence capabilities. He explained that imported systems often hinder scalability, limit access to spares, and weaken 24/7 operational availability.

"We must invest and build to safeguard ourselves. Dependence on foreign technologies limits our ability to scale up and sustain operations. Indigenous solutions are essential for our unique terrain and mission requirements," said the CDS.

Foreign systems predictable, indigenous tech offers tactical edge

CDS Chauhan cautioned that foreign-origin equipment can be a liability in modern warfare, as adversaries are familiar with their capabilities and can anticipate tactics. Indigenous systems, designed for India’s specific needs, offer a strategic edge.

Drones: Evolution in development, revolution in warfare

Commenting on the growing role of drones, General Chauhan described their technological development as evolutionary, but their use in warfare as revolutionary. He noted that the Indian Army has begun deploying drones in innovative ways, a trend visible in recent conflicts.

Focus on indigenisation of UAV and counter-UAS components

As part of the event, CDS Chauhan also visited an exhibition showcasing indigenisation efforts in the defence sector. The display focused on replacing critical UAV and C-UAS components that are currently imported from foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).