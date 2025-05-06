'Pakistan thought it had advantage, but faced grilling': Shashi Tharoor on UNSC meet | Video Congress MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor offered insights into the recent closed-door UN Security Council (UNSC) discussions on the India-Pakistan tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. While India was not present, Pakistan attended as a non-permanent member.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, drawing on his diplomatic experience at the United Nations, has offered insight into the recent closed-door consultations of the UN Security Council (UNSC), which discussed rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. While the details of the meeting remain classified, as only member states were present, reports suggest that Pakistan faced pointed questions from several UNSC members, particularly over the suspected involvement of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which initially claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

“In these circumstances, Pakistan might have assumed it held an advantage, but the impression we’re getting is that many delegations raised very tough questions, especially regarding Lashkar-e-Taiba,” said Tharoor, speaking to news agency ANI. Tharoor noted that India, not being a current member of the Security Council, was not part of the meeting, while Pakistan, as one of the ten non-permanent members, attended the session.

Despite the scrutiny Pakistan reportedly faced, Tharoor said he does not expect the Council to adopt any resolution critical of either country. “The Council won’t criticise Pakistan because China will veto it, and it won’t criticise India because many others would oppose it and likely veto it too. What we can expect is a general expression of concern and a call for peace,” he said. He described this limitation as “the sad reality of how these things function,” adding that neither formal resolutions nor informal consultations are likely to bring any decisive outcome on the issue.

'A formal Council meeting may be proposed'

Tharoor also suggested that some member states may object to drawing conclusions based solely on Pakistan’s version of events, given India was not present. “They may propose a formal Council meeting to ensure a more balanced discussion,” he said.

While the Security Council has yet to issue any official statement, Tharoor said the overall tone of the consultations, as gathered from reports, included concern over terrorism and its potential to trigger an escalatory response from India. “At best, the Council may come out with an informal statement after broader consultation,” the former junior foreign minister and UN under-secretary-general said.

The Pahalgam attack remains one of the deadliest terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years and has drawn condemnation from multiple countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue those responsible to the "ends of the earth."