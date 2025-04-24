Pakistan suspends 1972 Simla Agreement that upholds LOC pact: What is it and its impact The Simla Agreement was signed on 2nd July 1972 after the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

New Delhi:

In retaliation of the measures taken by India against Pakistan after the henious terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Islamic country has suspended one of the key pacts signed between the two countries in 1972- the Simla Agreement. Inked 52 years ago on July 2, 1972, by then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani President Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the Simla Accord consists of six agreements. One of the key clauses in this agreement was to respect the Line of Control (LoC) by both sides without 'prejudice'.

On Thursday, a day after India's announcement, Pakistan announced several measures against India, including the closure of the Wagah border for trade, suspension of Saarc visa exemptions for Indian citizens, and the expulsion of Indian military diplomats, who have been declared persona non grata.

What is 1972 Simla Accord?

The intentions and goals articulated in the Simla Agreement appeared magnificent on paper, but rang hollow in reality. While the commitment to a direct, bilateral approach to problem-solving and an emphasis on face-to-face interactions were laudable on the surface, Pakistan, with its long history of deception and broken promises, saw the accord as a strategic pause rather than a genuine peace initiative.

Of the Simla Agreement’s six important clauses, the pledge to observe the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir was the most significant. Yet, it was this very commitment that Pakistan repeatedly and flagrantly violated. The agreement’s stipulation that disagreements be settled amicably and that neither government would unilaterally alter the status quo was similarly disregarded.