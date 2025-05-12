Pakistan's another lie exposed as it calls US-designated terrorist Hafiz Abdur Rauf a 'Maulana' According to reports, Rauf is the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar and has a long record of involvement in terrorism financing and propaganda. Listed by the US Treasury under OFAC sanctions, he has been deeply embedded in Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) operations.

New Delhi:

In a major revelation, Pakistan has once again been caught shielding a globally designated terrorist—this time by portraying Hafiz Abdur Rauf as a 'Maulana', or religious scholar. Rauf, a US-designated global terrorist, was recently seen leading the funeral procession of Pakistani terrorists killed in India's "Operation Sindoor" strikes.

What unfolded next was a calculated cover-up. The Pakistani Army reportedly altered Rauf's appearance by making him wear a cap in an attempt to mask his true identity before presenting him to the media. Yet, what they couldn't hide was the shocking image that surfaced—Rauf at the forefront of the funeral, flanked by senior Pakistan Army officers, with coffins wrapped in the national flag. Indian officials, during a press briefing in New Delhi, revealed this photograph, calling it undeniable evidence of Pakistan's open patronage of terrorism.

Terror ties exposed yet again

The image has since gone viral and triggered a firestorm on social media and raising serious questions about Pakistan's repeated denials of involvement with terror groups. According to reports, Rauf is the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar and has a long record of involvement in terrorism financing and propaganda. Listed by the US Treasury under OFAC sanctions, he has been deeply embedded in Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) operations, including running its financial and training arms.

In an attempt to downplay the revelation, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (DGISPR) described Rauf as "maulana", even showcasing his national ID card to divert attention. However, Indian officials quickly countered this narrative, confirming that Rauf’s identity -- via his CNIC number (35202-5400413-9) and date of birth (March 25, 1973) -- perfectly aligns with details in the US sanctions list.

According to the US Treasury, Rauf worked directly under LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and played a key role in fundraising and recruitment. He has also been a leading figure in Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), a LeT front disguised as a charity but exposed as a financing conduit for terror operations. Both Rauf and FIF were sanctioned by the US in 2010, following intelligence shared by India after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

With successful Operation Sindoor, India has warned terrorists and their backers that no place in Pakistan is safe for them. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces. However, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

