Pakistan's air defence system at Lahore destroyed: All you need to know about HQ-9 missile launchers The HQ-9 Air Defence System is said to have a range of 125 to 200 kilometres. It can track 100 targets simultaneously.

New Delhi:

The Indian Armed Forces targeted Pakistan's air defence system on Thursday morning, and according to the government, an air defence system at Lahore has been neutralised. According to the government, the response by India has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan.

Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy-calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy-calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt," the Ministry of Defence said.

Indian Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, but said that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response.

What is HQ-9 Air Defence System

The HQ-9 Air Defence System is a surface-to-air missile system. It has been developed by China Precision Machinery Import-Export Corporation (CPMIEC). Pakistan inducted this system into its army in 2021. To counter air threats like India's Rafale, Sukhoi and Brahmos missiles, Pakistan rely on a Chinese defence system, which has been completely exposed.

The HQ-9 Air Defence System is said to have a range of 125 to 200 kilometres. It can track 100 targets simultaneously.

Pakistan usually compares HQ-9 with India's S-400 air defence system. However, the truth is that HQ-9 is technically nowhere in front of S-400, which has a range of 400 kilometres, and it can be made operational in a very short time. In comparison, HQ-9 takes more than half an hour to be deployed.