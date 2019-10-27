Pakistan rejects request to let PM Modi use its airspace

Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pakistan has rejected a request by India to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi use its airspace, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement here on Sunday.

According to the statement, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the decision had been taken to show solidarity on the black day being marked by Pakistan, and in light of the recent human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Islamabad would inform the Indian High Commissioner of the decision through a written statement, he added.

Earlier in September, Pakistan refused to let Modi use its airspace for his travel to the USA. Pakistan also didn't allow the Indian President use its airspace for travel to Iceland, media reports stated.

ALSO READ | Mann ki Baat: PM says political parties, civil society played mature role after 2010 Ayodhya verdict