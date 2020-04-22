Pak PM Imran Khan tests negative for COVID-19

Image Source : FILE Pak PM Imran Khan test negative for COVID-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday. State Minister of Health of Pakistan took to his Twitter handle to , "Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. I am happy to report that his test is negative."

Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). I am happy to report that his test is NEGATIVE. <289> — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) April 22, 2020

