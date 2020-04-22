Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests for COVID-19, result awaited: Report

Image Source : FILE Imran Khan/File Image

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has undergone a test for the novel coronavirus, days after he met Faisal Edhi, the chairman of the Edhi foundation who was found positive for the infection recently. The result is expected on Wednesday.

A team of doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital collected samples from Prime Minister Khan. "As a responsible prime minister and a responsible citizen I am happy to announce that the prime minister has agreed to get tested on my advice," Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital CEO Dr Faisal Sultan was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sultan, who is also Khan's personal physician and the focal person on COVID-19, said that Khan would undergo the test.

"Prime Minister Khan will undergo test of the coronavirus to show that he is a responsible citizen of this county. We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly,” he said.

Advisor on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that the family of the Prime Minister had already tested negative.

Khan agreed for the test after Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, met him last week, and has now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Saad, the son of Faisal Edhi, told the Dawn newspaper on Tuesday that his father started showing symptoms last week, soon after meeting Khan in Islamabad on April 15.

(With PTI inputs)

