Pakistan's Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Yasin Malik's wife writes to Rahul Gandhi

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), on Wednesday Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, asking him to initiate a debate in Parliament for her husband, who she claimed can bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir.

Mullick, the former assistant to Pakistan prime minister on human rights and women empowerment, drew attention towards Malik's trial in a "three-decades-old sedition case in which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has demanded death sentence for him."

Malik sentenced to life imprisonment in 2022

Malik is himself arguing in the Delhi High Court the appeal moved by the NIA seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case. The NIA filed charges in the 2017 terror funding case against several individuals, including Malik, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2022 by a trial court after pleading guilty to the charges against him.

'Malik on an indefinite hunger strike'

“Since November 2, Malik has gone on an indefinite hunger strike to protest the inhumane treatment in jail. This hunger strike will further adversely affect his wellbeing and put at risk the life of a man, who after renouncing armed struggle, chose to believe in the concept of non-violence,” she said.

“Rahul Ji, I recall these anecdotes not to glorify Malik but to recall them to apprise you that he stood by his end of the bargain,” she also quoted different authors about how they described Malik's change of heart and said.

She also alleged that since 2019, Malik is being victimised by BJP government “in all unimaginable ways.” “He is being tried for waging a war against India in a 35-year-old case and now capital sentence is being demanded for him in concocted cases filed against him by NIA. I request you (Rahul) to bring to use your high moral and political influence in the Parliament and to initiate a debate in the case of Yasin Malik, who could become an instrument for bringing organic and not cosmetic peace back to the Jammu & Kashmir -- paradise on earth,” she further pleaded.

(With PTI inputs)

