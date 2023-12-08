Pakistan issues visas to over 100 Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit Shadani Darbar in Sindh province

Follow us on Image Source : X Shadani Darbar

New Delhi: Pakistan on Friday said that it has issued visas to 104 Indian Hindu pilgrims to allow them to participate in the 315th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, in Sindh province.

A statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said that the Indian pilgrims will visit Shadani Darbar in Hayat Pitafi from December 12 to December 23.

Pakistan High Commission issues visas

In a post on X, the Pakistan High Commission said, "Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issues visas to 104 Indians for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 315th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh from 12-23 December."

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions every year. Visas issued by the Pakistan High Commission are in addition to the visas granted to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries, the statement claimed.

About Shadani Darbar

Shadani Darbar is a over three hundred years old temple and is a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. Located in Hayat Pitafi, Ghotki district, Shadani Darbar is believed to be one of the biggest Hindu temples in Pakistan’s Sindh province. It was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib. Every year pilgrims across India visit this shrine to celebrate the anniversary of Sant Shadaram Sahib.

According to mythology, Sant Shadaram Sahib is believed to be the avatar of Lord Shiva. He was born in a Lohana Khatri family in Lahore in October 1708. He is also believed to be the descendant of Lord Ram’s son, Lav.

According to the official website of Shadani Darbar, Since the age of 20, Sant Shadaram Sahib traveled to various holy places, such as Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Amarnath, Ayodhya, and the Pashupathinath Temple in Nepal. In 1768, he reached Mathelo, the capital of Sindh during the reign of Raja Nand, where he built a Shiv temple and enlightened the sacred holy fire (Dhuni Sahib). After some time he left his temple in the village Mathelo along with his devotees and settled nearest another holy village in Hayat Pitafi and laid the foundation of Shadani Darbar. There he dug one sacred well and enlightened one “Holi Fire” known as “Dhuni Sahib”.

It is also believed that for anyone who seeks blessings from the 'Dhuni Sahib' and drinks the water from the well, his all sufferings and misfortunes will come to an end. Apart from this, every year his anniversary is celebrated by organizing 'Agni pooja' and mass weddings at the same time. The holy books 'Geeta' and Guru Granth Sahib are also recited on this day.

