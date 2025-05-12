Pakistan exposed again: Army uses edited India TV clip to falsely claim missile strike | Here's the truth Pakistan’s lies have once again been exposed before the world. This time, the Pakistani Army attempted to spread misinformation by using an incomplete video clip from India TV. However, India TV has debunked this falsehood and exposed the truth. Let us now show you the full clip.

New Delhi:

Pakistan exposed again: Army uses edited India TV clip to falsely claim missile strike in India

In the wake of the recent military conflict, India has given Pakistan a firm and effective response on every front. However, Pakistan’s army and government are seemingly unable to digest the reality of their setbacks. As a result, they continue to rely on misinformation and fabricated narratives to mislead their own population and save face.

In the latest development, Pakistan’s military has been caught spreading yet another falsehood—this time using an edited video clip to portray an imaginary victory. India TV has exposed this deception by revealing the complete and unaltered footage.

Watch: India TV exposes Pakistan's propaganda

Pakistan army's misleading claim

During a press conference held by the Pakistan Army last night, an edited version of a video originally aired by India TV was presented.

The Pakistani military claimed that they had launched a missile attack on Sirsa in Haryana, India. However, the clip shown was incomplete and deliberately trimmed to omit crucial context.

India TV sets the record straight

India TV has now exposed the full truth by releasing the original and complete video. The footage clearly shows evidence of the Indian Air Force’s precision strikes on Pakistani airbases, including visuals before, during and after the attacks. Contrary to Pakistan's claim, the full video proves that the missile launched by Pakistan was intercepted mid-air by Indian forces, and its debris was later found in fields in India—indicating no successful hit on Indian territory.

Indian government fact checks Pakistani lies

The Press Information Bureau's Face Check Unit also debunked the blatant lies in a post as it clarified that the claims made by Islamabad as an attempt to mislead its own people and that in reality, all the attacks on Indian territory were intercepted. The missile Pakistan claimed was actually shot down in Haryyana's Sirsa and the debirs fell into an open field, visuals of which the Pakistani military showed, claiming it an attack.

"The DG ISPR of Pakistan, in its media briefing, used parts of a video clip of IndiaTV News Channel to make an impression that Indian channels have shown the destruction of Indian airbases. This is an attempt by Pakistan to mislead its own people by editing and cleverly stitching multiple chunks of a video. The actual story in the full video says that the attacks were all intercepted," the PIB wrote in a post on X while sharing both the edited and the original video of the India TV's coverage.