Pakistan deployed Afghanistan-trained terrorists in Kashmir to disrupt peace: Sources Pakistan has deployed Afghan war-hardened Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists into Kashmir to disrupt peace and counter the region’s growing development narrative. Intelligence inputs confirm that highly radicalised militants, trained in Afghanistan, have infiltrated Kashmir in recent months.

New Delhi:

Pakistan has deployed terrorists who previously fought in Afghanistan into Jammu and Kashmir in a fresh attempt to disrupt the region's improving security environment, according to inputs from intelligence and security agencies. Sources revealed that Pakistan has infiltrated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives, battle-hardened from fighting alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan, into Kashmir over the past few months. These militants are reportedly more radicalised and tactically prepared than earlier infiltrators.

Officials said Pakistan, frustrated by the growing stability in Kashmir and the Union Territory's increasing focus on development, which has received international attention, is attempting to destabilise the situation by sending in highly trained suicide squads.

Security forces have noticed a change in combat tactics: unlike earlier militants who typically tried to flee when surrounded, the new infiltrators often engage security personnel aggressively to hold them off and facilitate the escape of their comrades. Officials believe these techniques stem from their battlefield experience in Afghanistan, where the Taliban frequently used similar tactics against NATO and Afghan forces.

Sources also underlined that this shift is in line with Pakistan’s broader strategy of reviving militant activity in the Valley following a sharp decline in violence post-2019, after the abrogation of Article 370 and intensified counter-terrorism operations.

The intelligence inputs confirm that Pakistan is deliberately using Afghanistan-experienced militants to escalate violence in Jammu and Kashmir, even as India continues to strengthen security and promote investment and development initiatives in the region.