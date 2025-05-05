Pakistan cyber group claims breach of Indian defence data, security agencies on high alert A group identifying as "Pakistan Cyber Force" has claimed to have breached sensitive data from India's Military Engineering Service and the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. The attackers also attempted to deface the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, reports said.

New Delhi:

A group identifying itself as "Pakistan Cyber Force" has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack targeting Indian defence institutions, including the Military Engineering Service (MES) and the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).

The claim, made through the group’s account on X (formerly Twitter), suggests that attackers may have gained access to sensitive data, including login credentials and personal information of defence personnel. While official confirmation of the breach is awaited, the claim has raised concerns within security circles.

In a related incident, the group also allegedly defaced the official website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (AVNL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. The attackers reportedly replaced content on the site with the Pakistan flag and visuals of the Al Khalid tank, a Pakistan-made battle tank.

AVNL website taken offline

As a precautionary measure, the AVNL website has been taken offline to allow for a detailed security audit. Officials said this is being done to assess any damage from the breach attempt and to ensure the integrity of the platform before it is restored.

Agencies on high alert

Cybersecurity agencies are now on high alert. Experts said the latest breach appears to be part of a broader pattern of cross-border cyber offensives. Monitoring efforts have been intensified across critical digital infrastructure to detect any additional intrusions, particularly those linked to state-sponsored actors.

In response to the incident, authorities are initiating measures to bolster cybersecurity frameworks across defence-linked platforms. This includes strengthening digital defences, conducting audits, and enhancing the overall resilience of systems against sophisticated intrusion attempts. Officials said these steps aim to ensure that India’s defence and research infrastructure is better prepared to respond to emerging cyber threats.

(With ANI inputs)