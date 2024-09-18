Pakistan couple flies to Indore from UAE but security officials send them back | Know why

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Indore: A couple that arrived from Sharjah, a city in UAE, has been stopped at the Indore airport due to a technical violation of visa norms, an airport official said on Wednesday. The official said that the couple would be sent back to the city in the United Arab Emirates.

The official said that the couple are Pakistani citizens. The couple arrived in Indore from Sharjah on Tuesday night by an Air India Express flight, but according to their visa, they can enter India only through the Delhi airport, the official said.

According to the official, since the couple is not allowed to enter India from the Indore airport, they have been stopped at the local airport under immigration rules.

The couple will be sent back to Sharjah by the next Air India Express flight late Thursday night, the official said.

Pakistani citizens in India

In the past couple of months, Pakistani citizens entering India hit the headlines. One of the most celebrated ones was the case of Seema Haidar, who allegedly crossed the borders from Nepal and is now settled in Noida.

Their relationship became the talk of the town, where the couple enjoyed media as well as social media fame but also faced scrutiny by the Indian investigative agencies.

Subsequently, Anju, now Fatima, had gone to Pakistan in July to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah. However, later she returned to India via the Wagah Border. After interrogation by agencies, she was taken to Amritsar airport.

Another cross-border relationship became the talk of the town when a Pakistani woman crossed the Indian border in December last month and tied the knot with a man from West Bengal. According to the reports, Jawaria Khanam, hailing from Pakistan's Karachi, crossed the Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar, where she was received by the family members of her fiancee, Samir Khan.

(With inputs from agency)

