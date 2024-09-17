BSF foils infiltration bid in Amritsar, Pakistani intruder killed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistani intruder killed in Amritsar

A Pakistani intruder was killed as the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid alongside the international border in the Amritsar district of Punjab, an official statement by the BSF said.

According to the BSF, the troops observed a suspicious movement of a Pakistani miscreant approaching towards the border security fence after crossing the International Border in the area near the bordering Village of Ratankhurd at about 9:13 pm.

"On 16th Sept' 2024, during the night hours, alert BSF troops on duty observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder at about 09:13 pm, who surreptitiously crossed the IB (International Boundary) and started approaching towards border security fence taking advantage of darkness, in the border area near Village- Ratankhurd of district Amritsar," the BSF said.

The BSF troops challenged the intruder. However, he did not stop and continued to move towards the security fencing and showed aggressive gestures. "The troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder neutralizing him on the spot. Pak currency of Rupees 270/ in various denominations with one half-torn Pak 10 Rupees note were recovered from his possession. The dead body of the Pak intruder has been handed over to PS- Gharinda for further action," the BSF added.

