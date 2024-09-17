Atishi to be third woman CM of Delhi: List of women chief ministers of different Indian states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP leader Atishi

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi following incumbent Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. The party unanimously agreed after Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators on Tuesday. Kejriwal, who was released from jail on September 13, announced on Sunday that he would resign from the post and would only return if people give him a certificate of honesty. Atishi is a key face of the party as well as the government and holds multiple portfolios, including finance, education and PWD.

Atishi is set to become the third woman to serve as Chief Minister of Delhi and the 17th female Chief Minister in any Indian state or Union Territory. Let's take a look at the women who have held the position of CM in various states.

A look at the women who have served as CMs in various Indian states and Union Territories

Sucheta Kriplani (Uttar Pradesh): 1963 to 1967 Nandini Satpathy (Odisha): 1972 to 1976 Shashikala Kakodkar (Goa): 1973 to 1979 Syeda Anwara Taimur (Assam): 1980 to 1981 Janaki Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu): 1988 Jayaram Jayalalithaa (Tamil Nadu): 1991 to 1996, 2001, 2002 to 2006, 2011 to 2014, 2015 to 2016 Mayawati (Uttar Pradesh): 1995, 1997, 2002-2003, 2007 to 2012 Rajinder Kaur Bhattal (Punjab): 1996 to 1997 Rabri Devi (Bihar): 1997 to 1999, 1999 to 2000, 2000 to 2005 Sushma Swaraj (Delhi): 1998 Sheila Dikshit (Delhi): 1998 to 2013 Uma Bharti (Madhya Pradesh): 2003 to 2004 Vasundhara Raje Scindia (Rajasthan): 2003 to 2008, 2013 to 2018 Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal): 2011 to till date Anandiben Patel (Gujarat): 2014 to 2016 Mehbooba Mufti (Jammu and Kashmir): 2016 to 2018

Also Read: Atishi, close aide of Kejriwal, to be 8th Chief Minister of Delhi: A look at her political career

Also Read: Atishi to be next Delhi Chief Minister as Arvind Kejriwal all set to resign later today