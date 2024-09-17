Atishi, close aide of Kejriwal, to be 8th Chief Minister of Delhi: A look at her political career

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Atishi to be the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader Atishi will take over as the new Chief Minister of Delhi following incumbent Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. The party unanimously agreed after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators on Tuesday. The meeting was held at Kejriwal's residence around 11.20 am. The meeting began with an address by AAP national general secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak.

Atishi was born on June 8, 1981, to Vijay Singh and Tripta Singh, a professor couple at Delhi University. According to reports, her father named her "Atishi Marlena," deriving the name "Marlena" from combining letters of "Marx" and "Lenin." However, during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, Atishi dropped the "Marlena" from her name to avoid confusion about her religious background, as many mistakenly assumed she was Christian. Born into a Punjabi Rajput family, Atishi now uses the name "Atishi AAP" on social media, reflecting her strong association with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A look at Atishi's political career

Several key figures, who have been with the party since its early days, continue to play a crucial role in strengthening it. Atishi is one such prominent face of AAP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Atishi was among the first candidates announced by AAP, representing East Delhi. Her early involvement with the party and her efforts have solidified her as a significant leader within the party's ranks. Atishi, an MLA from Kalkaji, is a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party and currently serving as Minister of Education, PWD, Culture and Tourism in the Delhi Government. She also served as Advisor to the Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, primarily on education, from July 2015 to 17 April 2018.

In January 2013, Atishi became actively involved in the policy formulation of the Aam Aadmi Party. She played a crucial role in supporting the Jal Satyagraha in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, in 2015, a significant protest led by AAP leader and activist Alok Agarwal. Atishi not only contributed to the protests but also assisted in the legal battle that followed. After the 2020 Delhi elections, Atishi was appointed as AAP's in-charge for its Goa unit, further expanding her responsibilities within the party.

Delhi Assembly election 2020

She contested in the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly election from the Kalkaji constituency of South Delhi. She defeated Dharambir Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, by 11,422 votes.

Atishi as a Cabinet Minister

She was inducted into the Delhi Government as a Cabinet Minister, along with Saurabh Bharadwaj after the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyender Jain. Atishi is an elected member of the 7th Delhi Assembly representing the Kalkaji Assembly constituency since 2020.

A look at her Committee assignments

Public Accounts Committee: Chairman (2022-23)

Questions & Reference Committee: Member (2022-23)

Committee on Women and Child Welfare: Member (2022-23)

Committee on Ethics: Member (2022-23)

Committee on Welfare of Minorities: Member (2022-23)

Standing Committee on Education: Member (2022-23)

Standing Committee on Health: Member (2022-23)

