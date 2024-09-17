Atishi to be next Delhi Chief Minister as Arvind Kejriwal all set to resign later today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Atishi

Atishi, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, is going to be the new Delhi Chief Minister. Atishi, who holds the Education Ministry, will be the third women chief Minister of Delhi and eight CM of national capital. Atishi has been key face of the party as well as the government and held multiple portfolios, including finance, education and PWD.

The party added that the Delhi Assembly will be convened on September 26 and 27. Ahead of the legislative party meeting, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had ruled out the possibility of Sunita Kejriwal replacing her husband.

After being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held "one on one" meeting with party leaders during the Political Affairs Committee over the name of a new Delhi chief minister. Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation. Saxena has given Kejriwal appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, official sources said on Monday. AAP had earlier said Kejriwal sought time for a meeting with the lieutenant governor on Tuesday and was likely to tender his resignation. The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".