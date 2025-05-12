Pakistan continues to spread fake news: PIB Fact Check debunks misinformation on India-Pakistan conflict The post in question even features the logo of international news outlet CNN. However, the Face Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has now confirmed that the infographic being circulated on social media platforms is completely fake.

New Delhi:

Ever since the Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor to avenge the death of 26 people in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, fake posts related to the India and Pakistani armies have flooded social media platforms. One such post shared on X talks about the damages both nations suffered during the conflict. The post in question even features the logo of international news outlet CNN. However, the Face Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has now confirmed that the infographic being circulated on social media platforms is completely fake.

What the post says

"Pakistan's strike in India, conducted by the PAF, downed 6 combat jets, including 2 Rafales and an 5-400 air defense system. A total of 26 airbases were targeted inside India, including Jammu, Udhampur, Gujrat and Pathankot airbases - most of which were acknowledged by the Indian Army in a press conference," says the infographic being shared.

"According to Indian statements, nearly 23 airbases were targeted inside Pakistan. However, none of these claims were officially accepted by Pakistan, and India did not provide authentic evidence till date," it further added.

PIB debunks fake news

However, the PIB Fact Check has debunked this misinformation, saying it is part of a propaganda campaign.

"CNN never ran any such story or infographic comparing losses," the post reads.

Meanwhile, the Indian military on Monday displayed the wreckage of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, believed to be of Chinese origin and used by Pakistan in a recent strike, along with the remnants of Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones shot down by Indian forces.

The debris, laid out for the media at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, served as stark evidence of the aerial engagements that marked India's swift retaliation under "Operation Sindoor," launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.