Pakistan’s Adampur air base strike claim debunked by satellite images | Check expert analysis The misinformation appears to be part of a broader disinformation campaign by Islamabad following significant setbacks during India’s 'Operation Sindoor', launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

New Delhi:

Pakistan has once again faced embarrassment on the global stage after its claims of striking India’s Adampur air base during last month’s four-day military confrontation were debunked by geo-intelligence experts and clear satellite evidence. The controversy began when certain Pakistani outlets reported that their military had targeted the Adampur air base in Punjab, allegedly damaging a Sukhoi Su-30MKI and destroying a critical S-400 air defence system.

However, satellite analyst Damien Symon dismissed these assertions, providing imagery from March 2025, well before the conflict, which depicted a MiG-29 undergoing routine maintenance. The dark markings near the engine test area, which Pakistan alleged were signs of destruction, were identified as typical soot from standard operations.

The misinformation appears to be part of a broader disinformation campaign by Islamabad following significant setbacks during India’s 'Operation Sindoor', launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Multiple exaggerated or falsified Pakistani claims about Indian airbase damages have surfaced since the conflict, all of which have been systematically debunked.

PM Modi visited Adampur air base in Punjab

One of the more prominent fabrications was the assertion that Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter jets had destroyed a Russian-origin S-400 Triumf air defence system, also known as Sudarshan Chakra, deployed at Adampur. This claim was decisively disproven when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur air base on May 13 (Tuesday), just three days after the ceasefire. Images from his visit showed an intact S-400 system and MiG-29 jets in the background, effectively dispelling any notion of damage.

Pakistan’s attempt to substantiate its claim by circulating a blurred satellite image, purportedly showing a damaged S-400, was widely ridiculed on social media. The image lacked any visual indicators of a strike, such as debris, craters, or destroyed infrastructure.

Strategic significance of 'Adampur air base'

The Adampur air base holds immense strategic value for India's northern defences. Located approximately 100 km from the India-Pakistan border, it is the second-largest airbase in the country. It has historically played a pivotal role in Indo-Pak conflicts, notably during the 1965 war, where it remained unbreached despite being a prime target.

Currently, Adampur is home to several key fighter squadrons, including the MiG-29 and Su-30MKI, and hosts sophisticated radar and surveillance systems. The Indian Air Force deployed its first S-400 air defence unit to the base in 2022, significantly enhancing its air defence capabilities in the region.

With its operational readiness and proximity to sensitive borders, Adampur continues to be a linchpin in India’s security framework across the three states, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan.