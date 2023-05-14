NCB DDG Operations BIG revelation on Pak drug mafia and links with ISI, Dawood Ibrahim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) DDG Operations' Sanjay Singh has made big revelations on one of the biggest drug mafia's of Pakistan.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, DDG Sanjay Singh revealed that Haji Salim, one of the biggest drug mafia in Pakistan, has close links with Pakistan's ISI and India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim.

Recently, drugs worth Rs 40,000 crores which were seized under operation 'Samudragupt' had direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and Dawood Ibrahim.

Haji Salim has close connections with Pakistan ISI's and Dawood Ibrahim, the NCB officer said.

Recently, drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore were seized from the mothership. A Pakistani national was also arrested in a joint operation of several agencies including Indian Navy and NCB. The drugs connection were found to be linked with Pakistan.

Pakistan's biggest drug mafia Haji Salim is based in Karachi and was the mastermind of this racket. Salim operates his drugs syndicate from Iran, Afghanistan and Balochistan and oversees entire operations from Karachi.

According to agency officials, Haji Salim has a huge security cover were bodyguards have been provided with AK-47 and other lethal weapons in Karachi.

According to sources, Haji Salim has been coming to Dawood's hideout on Clifton Road in Karachi for drug deals.

Salim also keeps some satellite phones with him, through which he operates his operation from Pakistan to the sea areas of Maldives.

Salim deals in heroin and takes money from his suppliers in exchange for drugs through hawala channels.

Salim uses a special type of code words during drug dealings so that his name does not come directly on the radar. Some code words that have been used by Salim are:

'777', '999',

Flying horse sign

Symbol of 21 kings

ALSO READ | 'You were not even born when...': Imran Khan to Pak army officer

Latest India News