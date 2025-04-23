What are five CCS meeting outcomes announced by MEA post Pahalgam terror attack? Home Minister Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Pahalgam terror attack during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

New Delhi:

A day after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam left 26 people dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to assess the situation and deliberate on the government's strategy after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

During the meeting that lasted over two-and-a-half hours, Shah briefed the prime minister on the attack and discussed the measures to be taken in its aftermath. The meeting that started around 6 pm and ended at around 8.30 pm was held at the prime minister's 7, Lok Nayak Marg residence.

After the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a press conference said, "The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured."

Misri further said rcognisng the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the CCS decided upon the following measures:

Five outcomes of CCS meeting

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India. The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May 2025.

