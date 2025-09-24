Pahalgam terror attack: Kashmiri man who helped Lashkar terrorists arrested in big breakthrough The man has been identified as Mohammed Yousuf Kataria, a resident of Kulgam. He was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after equipment seized from terrorists during Operation Mahadev was analysed.

Srinagar:

In a major breakthrough in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) operative accused of providing logistical support to terrorists responsible for the killing of 26 tourists in the Baisaan valley.

The arrest followed a detailed analysis of weapons and other material seized during Operation Mahadev, which confirmed his role in facilitating the movement of militants. Officials described the development as a significant breakthrough against the terror network in south Kashmir.

About the LeT operative

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Yousuf Kataria, a resident of Kulgam district. He is 26 years old and works as a seasonal teacher, sources said. He was arrested after the analysation of equipment recevered from terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev led the police to him.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify Kataria’s associates and dismantle the wider LeT (TRF) network. They reiterated their resolve to intensify operations aimed at weakening terror modules and strengthening peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was produced before a court and has been sent to judicial custody.

Operation Mahadev

This marks the another major success for security forces since Operation Mahadev and highlights the government’s sustained drive to hunt down all those involved in the Pahalgam attack.

A faction of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba had claimed responsibility for the assault. Operation Mahadev began on May 22, when security forces received intelligence about terrorists taking shelter in Dachigam near Srinagar. After weeks of surveillance, during which encrypted communications on China-made devices were intercepted, the assault was launched on July 28.