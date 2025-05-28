Pahalgam attack masterminded by Asim Munir, supervised by ISI chief: Ex-Pakistan Army major's big expose Munir, the mastermind, had also involved four to five top officers of the Pakistani military and the ISI in executing the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

New Delhi:

The ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead on April 22 was a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan Army chief and Field Marshal Asim Munir in a bid to divert public dissent against him and save his chair, a former Pakistani army major has told India TV.

Munir, the mastermind, had also involved four to five top officers of the Pakistani military. The names, faces and designations of these officers responsible for orchestrating the bloodshed in Pahalgam have now been exposed, Adil Raja, ex-major of the Pakistan army, said in an exclusive conversation.

Raja revealed how the Pakistan Army supports terrorists and operates from within Pakistan through handlers to orchestrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

This further substantiates assertions made by India with evidence about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and their military and intelligence agencies' hand in orchestrating terror attacks in India, including the Pahalgam massacre as the claims have not come from anonymous sources, but from a shocking disclosure made by a former officer of the Pakistan Army.

Raza’s statement makes it clear that their army was involved in the terror attack and that Asim Munir played a direct role in it.

Raja has also exposed how the Pakistan Army actively supports terrorists and orchestrates violent operations in Kashmir through handlers based in Pakistan. According to Raja, it is now absolutely clear that the Pakistan Army was directly involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, with Army Chief Asim Munir not only involved but acting as the mastermind behind it.

Asim Munir's motive behind Pahalgam attack

Raja said he is aware of which ISI officers executed the plan but claimed that the Pakistani military leadership refused to back down. He explained that Asim Munir devised the plan as part of a larger strategy.

Frustrated by Pakistan's repeated failures against India, Munir wanted to carry out a major operation to secure his position within the army.

Raja pointed out that Munir was recently promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, suggesting the attack was part of his effort to assert power and influence.

Top officers involved alongside Munir

Adil Raja named two other Pakistani officers who played key roles in the attack. The first is DG ISI Mohammad Asim Malik, and the second is Mohammad Shahab Aslam. Raja said Shahab Aslam had the most direct role in the Pahalgam terror strike, maintaining direct contact with the terrorists who carried out the attack.