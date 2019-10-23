Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Chidambaram moves HC seeking bail in INX media money laundering case

Chidambaram moves HC seeking bail in INX media money laundering case

Chidambaram, who was on Tuesday granted bail from Supreme Court in the INX media corruption case, continues to be in ED custody since October 17.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2019 12:37 IST
P Chidambaram moves HC seeking bail in INX media money
Image Source : PTI

P Chidambaram moves HC seeking bail in INX media money laundering case

 Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

Chidambaram, who was on Tuesday granted bail from Supreme Court in the INX media corruption case, continues to be in ED custody since October 17.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

The case was registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

ALSO READ | HC seeks Chidambaram's response on suit filed by 63 moons company

ALSO READ | Supreme Court to deliver order on Chidambaram's bail plea on Tuesday

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBJP MLA accuses AMU staff of removing party flag from car Next StoryKamlesh Tiwari was stabbed 15 times before being shot in face  