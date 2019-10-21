Supreme Court to deliver order on Chidambaram's bail plea on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will deliver its order on the bail plea of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX media case on Tuesday.

The order will be delivered by a bench of Justices R. Banumathi, A.S. Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy.

On October 18, the court had reserved its order on former minister's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the bail plea of Chidambaram, saying that he had tried to "pressurise and influence" key witnesses in the INX Media case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has told the court that the statements of witnesses showing a clear case of former minister influencing them was seen by the high court, based on which a categorical finding was recorded by it.

Mehta said that the statements of witnesses are placed before the trial court but not along with the charge sheet so as to ensure anonymity of these witnesses and to ensure that they are not further pressurized.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21, and is currently lodged in Tihar jail in judicial custody.

The CBI on Friday charge-sheeted him with other accused in the INX media corruption case.

Also Read: INX Media case: Court accepts CBI chargesheet against Chidambaram

Also Read: Indrani claims to have paid $5 million to P Chidambaram, his son

Watch | ED team reaches Tihar Jail to question P Chidambaram in INX Media case