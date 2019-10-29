Chacko, Maken skip first get-together of DPCC chief

Image Source : PTI Chacko and Maken were the notable absentees.

Senior Congress leader in-charge of Delhi affairs P.C. Chacko and former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken were on Tuesday conspicuous by their absence at a lunch get-together hosted by newly-appointed party unit chief Subhash Chopra here.

The programme, organised at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office ostensibly as a Diwali get-together, was aimed at presenting a united face of the party ahead of the Assembly elections to be held in a few months from now.

A DPCC functionary said everybody was invited to luncheon gathering. Members of the media fraternity were among the invitees.

Among those present were former Delhi Congress chief J.P. Agarwal and Sandeep Dikshit, former MP and son of late Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Chacko and Maken were the notable absentees.

Chopra, while talking about the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, said the party is preparing itself and will give a tough fight.

Delhi was ruled by the Congress from 1998 to 2013 and it is eyeing to wrest power from Aam aadmi Party in the next elections.

However, the party is beset with infighting and divisions.

After the demise of Sheila Dikshit, who was Delhi Congress chief, Maken was pushing for Kirti Azad as her successor, but the rival camp scuttled it and the party chose Chopra, who has served as the party unit chief earlier too.

Weeks back, the party unit was mired in a major controversy when Chacko leaked a purported letter written by Sandeep Dikshit.

Subsequently, some senior leaders, including Kiran Walia and Ramakant Goswami, openly demanded removal of Chacko. These leaders have been served show-case notice by the AICC.

ALSO READ | With no office, Congress runs on WhatsApp in Gorakhpur

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of party top brass on Nov 2