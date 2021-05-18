Oxygen Express: Fourth consignment of LMO arrives in Karnataka

Image Source : PTI An oxygen express train from Jamshedpur carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) chugged into Bengaluru on Tuesday,

An oxygen express train from Jamshedpur carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) chugged into Bengaluru on Tuesday, Railway officials said. The state has so far received 480 tonnes of oxygen from Odisha and Jharkhand by rail, Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway, Aneesh Hegde told PTI.

According to Hegde, the fourth train had departed from Jamshedpur in the wee hours of Monday and reached Bengaluru this morning carrying LMO in six containers.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said the state required about 1,200 tonnes of oxygen to meet the

demand as the COVID cases surged.

The Navy too has chipped in to supply LMO and medical supplies to the state, which are essential in treating coronavirus infections.

