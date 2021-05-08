1,900 oxygen cannulas, 896 oxygen cylinders from Czech Republic, Austria arrive in India

Image Source : ANI Aircraft carrying 1900 oxygen cannulas and 396 oxygen cylinders from Austria and 500 oxygen cylinders from Czech Republic arrived in India.

As India battles the second wave of coronavirus, aircraft carrying 1,900 oxygen cannulas and 396 oxygen cylinders from Austria and 500 oxygen cylinders from Czech Republic arrived in India on Saturday.

"Czech Republic and India enjoy a long-lasting friendship. They've been together in good and bad times. I'm happy that we've been able to tie up with our Austrian friends and the entire operation has been done together as part of Europe Team," Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of Czech Republic said.

On Saturday, a record 4,187 COVID-19 fatalities in a day took India's death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported during the period, pushing the tally of cases to 2,18,92,676, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Registering a steady increase, active cases have reached 37,23,446 which comprise 17.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30,960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 this year. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested up to May 7 with 18,08,344 being tested on Friday.

