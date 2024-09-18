Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
One Nation, One Election destroys federalism, compromises democracy: Owaisi opposes ONOE

AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owasi objected to the Cabinet approval of the One Nation, One Election. He said that it would destroy the basic structure of the Constitution.

one nation one elections
Image Source : PTI/FILE AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi

After the Cabinet's approval of the One Nationa, One Election report submitted by former President Ram Nath Kovind, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi rejected the concept of simultaneous elections and called it a need of PM Modi and  Home Minister Amit Shah only. 

In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Just because they have a compulsive need to campaign in even municipal & local body elections does not mean that we need simultaneous polls. Frequent & periodic elections improve democratic accountability."

Reiterating his stance on ONOE, he said that he has consistently opposed it because 'it is a solution in search of a problem'. He further added that the simultaneous elections will destroy federalism and compromise democracy, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution

.

 

 

