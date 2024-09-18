One Nation, One Election destroys federalism, compromises democracy: Owaisi opposes ONOE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi

After the Cabinet's approval of the One Nationa, One Election report submitted by former President Ram Nath Kovind, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi rejected the concept of simultaneous elections and called it a need of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah only.

In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Just because they have a compulsive need to campaign in even municipal & local body elections does not mean that we need simultaneous polls. Frequent & periodic elections improve democratic accountability."

Reiterating his stance on ONOE, he said that he has consistently opposed it because 'it is a solution in search of a problem'. He further added that the simultaneous elections will destroy federalism and compromise democracy, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution