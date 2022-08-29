'Muslims being suppressed from all sides': Owaisi after 26 booked for mass gathering, offering namaz at home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi latest news: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed UP police for booking 26 people for holding a mass gathering to offer namaz in a house without prior permission from local authorities. The Hyderabad MP said that Muslims are being suppressed from all sides.

The arrest in Moradabad happened after pictures of people purportedly praying inside the house in 'large numbers' at Dulhepur village had gone viral on social media. A few right-wing activists staged a protest and demanded police action.

"Since 1980, Namaz is being offered at a Muslim's house, I am offering Namaz in my house, we are not objecting to any other prayer, was there no nuisance since 1980? Muslims are being suppressed from all sides," said Owaisi, in a scathing attack at the UP Police.

Superintendent of Police (rural), Moradabad, Sandeep Kumar Meena, earlier said, "Scores of people assembled at the house of two local villagers in Dulhepur village in Chhajlet area without any notice and offered prayers. They had been cautioned in the past not to indulge in such a practice at home, following objections from neighbours belonging to another community."

He said, "An FIR has been registered under IPC 505-2 (statement conducing to public mischief in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship) against 16 identified and 10 unidentified persons on the complaint of local Chandra Pal Singh. We are looking for those involved in the case."

Dumka murder a "case of cruelty": Owaisi

Speaking of the brutal killing of a girl in Jharkhand's Dhumka by a jilted lover, the Muslim leader commented, "What happened is a cruelty case. It should be taken up in special court and strictest punishment should be given to the guilty."

A girl who was allegedly set on fire by a man in Jharkhand's Dumka district succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday. Meanwhile, the police said the accused in the case was arrested. According to the details, accused Shahrukh poured petrol on the victim and set her ablaze on August 23 after she did not reciprocate his proposal.

She was set on fire in a case of unrequited love.

Latest India News