Image Source : PTI PHOTO Over Rs 15 crore raised by auctioning gifts presented to PM Modi

A total of Rs 15.13 crore were raised from the auction of mementos and gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years. The declaration was made by the Culture Ministry in the Parliament on Tuesday.

In an answer to a query in Rajya Sabha, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said that the money had been raised during three auctions -- February 18-20, 2015, January 27-April 1, 2019 and September 14-October 24, 2019. He said the proceeds were given to the Namami Gande project of the Union government.