Image Source : AP Over 2,000 migrants return to UP from Maharashtra in two special trains

Two special trains carrying over 2,000 migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra reached Gorakhpur on Monday, officials said. “The first train 01901 from Bhiwandi carrying 1,145 passengers reached Gorakhpur railway station at 1.20 am. The other train 00975 from Vasai Road railway station with 982 passengers arrived at the station at around 5.30 am,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sadar (Gorakhpur), Gaurav Singh Sogarwal said.

He said the most of the passengers were from Khajni, Bansgaon and Gola tehsil of Gorakhpur district.

After their arrival at the station, the migrant workers were sent to their respective places in buses arranged by the Uttar Pradesh government after proper medical check-up.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage