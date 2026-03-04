Ottapalam Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Ottapalam Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 52 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Ottapalam Assembly constituency comes under the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, K Premkumar the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate P Sarin with a margin of 15,152 votes.

Ottapalam Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Ottapalam Assembly constituency is a part of the Palakkad district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,07,422 voters in the Ottapalam constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99,615 were male, and 1,07,803 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 4,111 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ottapalam in 2021 was 581 (546 men and 35 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Ottapalam constituency was 1,96,655. Out of this, 93,836 voters were male, 1,02,819 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 659 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ottapalam in 2016 was 946 (637 men and 309 women).

Ottapalam Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Ottapalam Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Ottapalam Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Ottapalam Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate K Premkumar won the Ottapalam seat with a margin of 15,152 votes (9.43%). He polled 74,859 votes with a vote share of 46.45%. He defeated Congress candidate P Sarin, who got 59,707 votes (37.05%). BJP candidate P Venugopalan stood third with 25,056 votes (15.55%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidateP Unn won the Ottapalam seat with a margin of 16,088 votes (10.71%). He polled 67,161 votes with a vote share of 44.71%. Congress candidate Shanimol Osman got 51,073 votes (34.00%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate P Venugopalan stood third with 27,605 votes (18.38%).

Ottapalam Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: K Premkumar (CPI)

2016: P Unni (CPI)

2011: M Hamsa (CPI)

2006: M Hamsa (CPI)

2001: VC Kabeer (Indian Congress)

1996: VC Kabeer (Indian Congress)

1991: VC Kabeer (Nationalist Congress Party)

1987: K Sankaranarayanan (Congress)

1982: VC Kabeer (Independent)

1980: VC Kabeer (Congress)

1977: P Balan (Congress)

1970: PP Krishnan (CPI)

1967: PP Krishnan (CPI)

1960: PV Kunhunni Nair (CPI)

1957: PV Kunhunni Nair (CPI)

Ottapalam Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ottapalam Assembly constituency was 1,61,161 or 77.37 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,50,212 or 76.00 per cent.