'Abuse in name of creativity...': Union Minister says 'govt serious about complaints of obscene content on OTT

Abuse & rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be tolerated. The government is serious about complaints of increasing obscene content on OTT. If there is a need to make any changes in rules regarding this, I&B Ministry will not back down in that direction, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the government is serious about complaints of increasing obscene content on the OTT platforms adding that abuse and rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be tolerated.

"Abuse & rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be tolerated. Govt serious about complaints on increasing obscene content on OTT. If there is a need to make any changes in rules regarding this, I&B Ministry will not back down in that direction," Anurag Thakur said.

"Strict action will be taken to stop obscenity and abuse," I&B Minister Anurag Thakur added.

