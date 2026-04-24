Opposition parties submit fresh notice in Rajya Sabha seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi:

In a significant development, Opposition parties on Friday submitted a fresh notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking to move a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources told news agency PTI. The opposition's fresh charges on Kumar's "proved misbehaviour" include "continued partisan asymmetry in the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct", including the poll panel's failure to act on complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "address to the nation" on April 18.

Congress, TMC MPs submit notice to Rajya Sabha Secretary General

As per the sources, Congress and TMC leader Sagarika Ghose submitted the notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General. "In the Rajya Sabha, 73 opposition MPs have just submitted a new notice of motion to their Secretary General to present an addressed resolution to the President of India, urging the removal from office of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar," Congress said on X.

"This demand is based on proven misconduct arising from his actions and errors committed on March 15, 2026 and thereafter, which falls under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India when read with Article 124(4), as well as Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968," he said.

Congress says there are nine specific charges against CEC

The Congress said there are now nine specific charges against the CEC, which have been recorded in "extreme detail" and which cannot be "denied or suppressed".

"His continued hold on the position is an assault on the Constitution. It is utterly shameful that this individual remains in office, so that he can continue to act on the directions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," the Congress said.

The notice calls for an address to the President for Kumar's removal, invoking provisions of the Constitution, the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

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