Opposition MPs boycott Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on Waqf Bill | VIDEO

Waqf Amendment Bill: All opposition MPs on Monday boycotted a meeting of the parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. They claimed that the panel was not functioning in accordance with rules and regulations.

Opposition MPs, such as Gaurav Gogoi and Imran Masood of the Congress, A Raja of the DMK, Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party's Mohibbullah and Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stormed out of the meeting and expressed strong sentiments against its proceedings.

The members alleged that Anwar Manippadi, former Chairman, Karnataka State Minorities Commission and Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation, whose presentation is still going on, is not about Waqf Bill. They alleged that Anwar is making unnecessary allegations against Karnataka Government and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, which is not in accordance with the committee and not acceptable.

'Not functioning ethically'

Arvind Sawant said that the Joint Committee of Parliament, which is examining the Bill, is not functioning in accordance with rules and regulations. "We are boycotting the meeting because they are not functioning ethically. Principally, they are wrong," said Sawant.

He and some other MPs charged that personal allegations were allowed to be levelled against senior opposition members like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge by a person who was deposing before the committee.

Opposition MPs to approach Lok Sabha Speaker

The opposition members later convened a separate meeting to discuss their next steps. They have decided to approach the Lok Sabha Speaker to discuss all their concern about the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill.

Despite the opposition's boycott, the parliamentary committee, led by senior BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, proceeded with its scheduled activities.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Amid strong disapproval by the opposition parties, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on August 8. NDA allies JD-U, TDP, and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde supported the Bill. TDP MP Ganti Harish Madhur said his party will have no problem if the Bill is sent to a parliamentary committee. Accepting the demand of the allies and the opposition parties, the government proposed to send this Bill to the JPC for detailed discussion.

The joint panel of both Houses formed to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill includes 31 MPs- 21 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha- from various parties, including the opposition.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has been appointed the Chairman of the JPC. In its first meeting scheduled on August 22, representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs will give details about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, and the proposed amendments mentioned in it.

Officials of the Department of Legislative and Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice will also be present at the meeting to clarify on the Bill's legal aspects. After the discussions, the JPC will submit its report on the last day of the first week of the next Parliament session.

