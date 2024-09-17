'Waqf Bill to be passed in Parliament in coming days,' says Amit Shah ahead of JPC meeting

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was presented in the parliament in the monsoon session and addresses the management, preservation, and misuse of Waqf properties, will be passed in Parliament in the coming days.

Shah was addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the third term of the PM Modi government, He said, "Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is committed to the management, preservation and misuse of Waqf properties. It would be passed in the Parliament in the coming days."

Earlier in an official statement, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, said that a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be held on September 18, 19 and 20 at the Parliament House Annexe the capital city of New Delhi.

JPC meeting schedule

During the meeting on September 18, Ministry of Minority Affairs representatives will record oral evidence before the committee on the bill. On September 19, the JPC will hear the views or suggestions of experts and stakeholders, such as Prof Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor, Chanakya National Law University, Patna, Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz and All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board, on the bill. On September 20, the JPC will hear the suggestions of All India Sajjadanashin Council, Ajmer, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Delhi and Bharat First, Delhi, on the Waqf amendment bill.

