Noida: Fire breaks out at Oppo's warehouse (Representational Image)

A major fire broke out in the Noida warehouse of Chinese phone maker Oppo on Saturday, the officials said. Smoke billowing from the warehouse was visible from a distance during the fire that broke out around 5 pm.

“Multiple fire tenders were deployed at the warehouse located in Ecotech 1 police station area and firefighting was underway,” a police official said.

No person was harmed in the blaze and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

There was no comment yet from Oppo over the incident.

