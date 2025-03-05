OPINION | Unbelievable! Not a single case of pickpocketing, theft in Maha Kumbh! Yogi explained the economics of Maha Kumbh saying how he arrived at the figure of Rs 3.5 lakh crore business done in 45 days. He gave a rough breakup: Rs 1.5 lakh crore was earned by transporters, UP government earned Rs 3,000 crore as toll tax, and devotees gave away Rs 650 crore as donations.

What UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed about Maha Kumbh is really surprising. More than half a billion people went to Maha Kumbh during a span of 45 days, people from all sections moved around freely, and yet there was not a single case of snatching, theft or pickpocketing! On the other hand, small shopkeepers made brisk sales and went home happy with their earnings. Millions of devotees who went to Sangam went home happy because they believe, they have earned ‘punya’ (blessings of Almighty).

Yogi explained the economics of Maha Kumbh saying how he arrived at the figure of Rs 3.5 lakh crore business done in 45 days. He gave a rough breakup: Rs 1.5 lakh crore was earned by transporters, UP government earned Rs 3,000 crore as toll tax, devotees gave away Rs 650 crore as donations, prayer materials were sold for over Rs 20,000 crore, hotels earned roughly Rs 40,000 crore, while food and other consumable commodities were sold worth Rs 33,000 crore.

Listening to Yogi, opposition leaders in UP might be feeling now that they should not have criticized the organizers of Maha Kumbh in the first place. All the 66 crore devotees who came to Maha Kumbh were not supporters of Yogi or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But after watching the good arrangements made, they will surely become fans of Yogi and Modi. Those who came to Maha Kumbh were followers of the Sanatan tradition. Leaders who hurt their feelings may have to face loss at the time of elections. At least Akhilesh Yadav managed to take a holy dip, but Rahul Gandhi, the MP from Rae Bareli, did not consider it necessary to go to Maha Kumbh. Naturally, questions will be asked at the time of elections.

Why Abu Azmi praised Aurangzeb?

Four-time Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi was suspended for the entire session of Maharashtra Assembly today for his recent remark praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He had criticized a movie based on the life of Maratha emperor Shivaji’s son Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj. Abu Azmi had claimed that incorrect historical facts were shown about Aurangzeb. He described as “an able administrator who helped built several temples and under whose reign India became ‘Sone Ki Chidiya’ accounting for 24 per cent of world GDP”. There were protests inside and outside the Assembly and ruling combine legislators from BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) demanded his suspension. A case has been registered against Abu Azmi. BJP and Shiv Sena leaders said, praising Aurangzeb as a great administrator amounted to insulting Shivaji, who fought Mughal rule throughout his life. This is not the first time Abu Azmi praised Aurangzeb. He had stoked similar controversies in the past too. Abu Azmi later withdrew his remarks, and defended himself saying that it was an off-the-cuff remark in response to a reporter’s question. Abu Azmi has been in politics for the last three decades. He is heading a political party. At least he should have known about the deep reverence people of Maharashtra show towards Chhatrapati Shivaji. Shivaji and his son Sambhaji fought against the Mughal ruler throughout their lives, and gave supreme sacrifice. Is Abu Azmi unaware about the severe atrocities that Aurangzeb inflicted on Hindus and Sikhs? Is he aware that Aurangzeb ordered the beheading of one lakh Hindus on a single day? Is he aware that Aurangzeb asked his commander to force the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh to attain martyrdom? The moot point is: Abu Azmi deliberately praised Aurangzeb to keep his vote bank in good humour. Though Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena demanded action against Abu Azmi, but at the same time it said that this issue was raised simply because the ruling combine wanted to downplay the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, whose associates had allegedly killed a sarpanch.

How Virat Kohli shaped India’s semifinal victory

Unbeaten Team India entered the final of ICC Champions Trophy defeating Australia by 4 wickets with 11 balls remaining. The main credit for this victory goes to Virat Kohli who made a magnificent 84 runs with patience in order to fashion a thrilling win. Kohli showed why he is called Chasemaster in cricket. Though he missed his century, but he played controlled cricket, and this deserves praise. Shreyas Iyer (45), Hardik Pandya (28), Axar Patel (27), captain Rohit Sharma (28) contributed well. K L Rahul (42 not out) hit a sixer off Glen Maxwell’s ball to finish India’s 265-run chase. The final will be played on Sunday, March 9 in Dubai. Virat Kohli was declared Man of the Match. Team India has performed superbly in Champions Trophy tournament. Bowler Varun Chakravarthy is new, but his swingers have foxed most of the batters. All the senior players in the team have returned to form. Rohit Sharma hit a century in this tournament, while Virat Kohli hit a century off the last ball against Pakistan. I would say, Virat Kohli has made a terrific comeback. Mohammed Shami’s and Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling have been exemplary. Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel have played very well. The manner in which Rohit Sharma led his team is commendable. Looking at the overall performance, I am sure Team India will bring the Champions Trophy home this time.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.