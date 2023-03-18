Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OPINION | SMRITI IRANI IN 'AAP KI ADALAT'

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani was my guest in 'Aap Ki Adalat' this week. Replying to my questions on Adani controversy, Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Indian democracy, Lalu Yadav's family and her Amethi constituency, she lashed out at Congress and the Gandhi family. She posed five questions to Rahul Gandhi on Adani group. The show was quite interesting. She replied to all questions related to current topics. She also spoke about Arvind Kejriwal and Priyanka Gandhi. You can watch this show on Saturday night at 10 pm on India TV.



CONGRESS PRIVILEGE MOTION AGAINST MODI



With the entire week in Parliament going waste due to pandemonium from both sides, the Congress has given a privilege motion notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party general secretary K. C. Venugopal, in his notice alleged that Modi made 'derogatory, insulting, distasteful and derogatory' remarks against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Parliament by asking why Gandhi family members are no more using Nehru surname. Congress leaders say, Gandhi and Nehru surnames have direct connection with Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and BJP is making mockery of these surnames. I know this privilege motion notice is not strong. Since a BJP MP had given privilege motion notice against Rahul Gandhi, the party decided to retaliate by giving another privilege notice. It is now for the Chair to decide.



SISODIA'S CUSTODY EXTENDED



A Delhi court on Friday extended former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody by another five days. Since Enforcement Directorate and CBI are probing the liquor scam, it is for the court to decide on the basis of evidence. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Telangana CM K. Chandrshekhar Rao's party BRS are alleging that investigative agencies are being misused against opposition. But Congress is in favour of probe into Delhi liquor scam. But the same party changes its stand when ED starts probing the National Herald case. Trinamool Congress MPs did not join the protests by Congress and other opposition parties on Adani issue.



AKHILESH-MAMATA FRONT



Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday. Both the parties announced they would forge an opposition front minus Congress. Every opposition leader worth the name knows that it is difficult to defeat Modi and BJP in elections if the parties remain disunited. On the question of who the potential PM candidate will be to counter Modi, most of the opposition leaders say it will be decided after the poll results are out in 2024. Many opposition leaders are unwilling to accept Rahul Gandhi as their leader, and Congress is unwilling to accept any leader except Rahul. KCR does not like Nitish Kumar and vice-versa from Nitish. Akhilesh accepts Mamata, but Mamata is unwilling to accept both the Left and Congress. Kejriwal is also in the queue. But Congress says Kejriwal is 'B' team of Congress. Too many claims and efforts are being made for opposition unity, but the moment the question of projecting a leader to counter Modi arises, the facade of unity fades.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Latest India News