OPINION | Nepal: A simmering anger that exploded

New Delhi:

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today resigned along with his ministers, after continued anti-corruption protests in Kathmandu, Pokhra and other cities of the country turned violent. Sources said the Prime Minister had to resign after the Army Chief Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel advised him to first quit so that the army could bring the situation under control.

Protesters on Tuesday set fire to the Parliament, offices of major political parties and residences of the PM and other ministers. Several ministers were beaten up by mobs on the streets, and they ran for their life. The army used helicopters to bring the fleeing ministers to the army barracks for safety. Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was injured when he was beaten up by an angry mob.

India has put its border security personnel on high alert as ministers, bureaucrats and other political leaders are running for their lives from angry protesters. Kathmandu international airport has been closed after reports came of protesters making their way to the airport to stop leaders and bureaucrats from fleeing.

This is indeed a major revolt by Nepali youths, described in media as GenZ. Already the young generation was seething in anger over unemployment and inflation, and Oli’s government imposed a ban on all social media platforms, forcing angry youths to come out on the streets.

At least 21 youths have died in police firing and more than 250 others have been injured. Four journalists were also hit by bullets. Most of the deaths were caused by bullet shots in the chest, according to a Kathmandu hospital superintendent.

In his resignation letter, Oli has written that he was stepping down to facilitate a solution to the problem and to help resolve the crisis through political means. An all-party meeting has been called on Tuesday evening, but there is widespread anger among people towards politicians. Nepal has witnessed a series of coalition governments in recent years.

The death of a large number of Nepalese youths is indeed unfortunate and said. It appears the Nepalese government was not ready to face such an eventuality. The government had no idea that thousands of youths would come out on the streets to protest. Indiscriminate firing by security forces fuelled the protests.

The common people of Nepal are suffering from what they say, “corruption, nepotism and recession”. The fire of disenchantment with politicians was simmering for the last several years, mostly among the young generation. When Facebook, YouTube, X and other social media platforms were banned, the simmering anger took the form of a raging fire.

Two days ago, KP Sharma Oli had alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to dethrone his government and youths were being provoked to come out on the streets. But Oli did not mention who was hatching this conspiracy and who wanted to unseat his government.

But one thing is clear. Oli had been dancing to the tunes set by neighbouring China. People were angry with him on this score. People noted that Oli’s government had banned all other social media platforms except the Chinese app TikTok. Nobody will be surprised if Oli now says that it is India which has provoked these street protests.

As far as India is concerned, the government has no other option but to keep a close watch on the situation. India has a long border with this landlocked nation. People of both countries travel to and fro easily through this border. In some of the border areas, there are families who have relatives on the other side. For India, it is a time to wait and watch.

