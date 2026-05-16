OPINION | NEET: When paper setter leaks...

New Delhi:

Most of the dots in the NEET question paper leak chain have been joined by CBI after the arrest of the kingpin from Latur, Maharashtra.

P.V. Kulkarni, said to be the kingpin, is a retired Chemistry lecturer and was part of the NTA panel which set the question paper.

The chain of leaks spreads from Latur to Pune to Nashik, and from there to Gurugram, Jaipur and other cities.

The kingpin who leaked the question paper committed a grave sin. In a single stroke, he foiled the untiring efforts of nearly 22 lakh students. For a fat sum of money, he spoiled the dreams of lakhs of families.

This is a crime against humanity. The punishment is not police or judicial custody. Even if government has to change its laws, courts will have to go out of the way to punish the criminals, so that nobody can dare to commit such a crime in future.

Questions may be asked what agencies can do if the paper-setter leaks it, whether the exam is conducted online or offline. Who can stop such leaks?

There is also the question of why NTA knew nothing about the leak even after the exam was over. Had some students not exposed the leak, this matter would not have come to light and the ‘system’ could have continued as usual.

The government has admitted that there are serious systemic lapses and NEET will now be conducted online from next year. But what about the 22 lakh students who have to sit for the exam again? They are going to ask, why the online process was not implemented earlier?

Bhojshala: SC will take the final call

The Indore bench of MP High Court has declared the disputed Bhojshala site in Dhar as a Vagdevi temple and Sanskrit Shala. The high court has asked the Muslim side to apply for alternate land for building a mosque.

Muslim leaders are saying, fresh disputes can now arise about many such mosques in the country. It will not be right to hunt for a temple under every mosque, but all sides should accept the court verdict.

The Bhojshala dispute is not going to end here. Muslim leaders will challenge it in the Supreme Court. The Hindu side should not start premature celebrations and refrain from making remarks which can hurt the sentiments of Muslim community. The final call should be left to the Supreme Court.

Action against mafia in Bengal

After a long hiatus, police in Kolkata on Friday prevented Muslims from offering namaz on the roads in Rajabazar locality. Near Naihati railway station, a Trinamool Congress office built on government land was demolished by using bulldozer.

Departmental inquiry has been ordered against former Kolkata police commissioner and two other deputy commissioners for ‘negligence’ in the infamous R.G. Kar Hospital intern rape and murder case.

There seems to be a pattern behind all these actions being taken by the new BJP government. Top Kolkata police officials showed negligence after the rape-murder incident, and criminals were openly using cellphones inside Kolkata Presidency jail.

Local Trinamool leaders had illegally occupied public land and there was no prohibition on offering namaz on roads. These people were getting protection from Mamata government. With these actions, the message is now clear.

Trump returns empty-handed

US President Donald Trump returned home empty-handed after his China visit. No big deal was announced. China has close relations with Iran. It buys 90 per cent oil from Iran.

According to western media, China had been supplying weapons in large quantities to Iran. China wants to square up with the US. Xi Jinping did not give any concrete assurance to Trump this time. Instead, he described the US as weak.

The outcome of Trump’s China visit is: Iran imbroglio is not going to end soon and the current ceasefire may not last long. If conflict begins afresh, the world will have to bear heavy losses.

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