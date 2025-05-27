OPINION | Modi to Pakistan: Shun terrorism or get bullets! PM Modi alleged that the political and military leadership of Pakistan has used terrorism to fill its own pockets, and the time has now come for Pakistani youths to raise their voice against terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday directed his appeal to the people, particularly youths, of Pakistan. Addressing two public rallies in Dahod and Bhuj in Gujarat, Modi told the youths of Pakistan to choose between peace or bullets. He asked them to make a choice between their corrupt army thriving on terrorism or get freedom from poverty and unemployment.

Modi alleged that the political and military leadership of Pakistan has used terrorism to fill its own pockets, and the time has now come for Pakistani youths to raise their voice against terrorism. Modi said, if Pakistan leaves the path of terrorism, it will prosper, otherwise it will head towards destruction.

The Prime Minister said, the air bases of Pakistan Air Force are “now lying in ICU” after missile attacks by Indian army. Modi said, India’s war is not against Pakistan, but terrorism, but Pakistan, since Partition in 1947, has been feeding on hate against India. On one hand, India has emerged as the world’s fourth largest economy, while Pakistan’s coffers are empty.

“It’s better that Pakistan abandons the path of terrorism and its people have their meals in peace, otherwise my bullet is ready”, Modi said.

Modi’s speech was historic in the sense that there is a deep meaning attached to each of his words.

First message: Modi enunciated India’s policy towards Pakistan clearly. He said, we will not waste time in talks and dossiers, we will strike with our missiles and weapons. Anybody who attacks India will be razed to the ground.

Second message: the politico-military leadership in Pakistan has given nothing but hunger and darkness to its people. Modi showed the mirror of truth to the people of Pakistan. He was blunt in conveying his message to the Pakistani people, by saying, ‘Do you want ‘roti’ (meals) in peace or bullets? Do you want tourism or terrorism? Do you want prosperity or destruction?’

I think what Modi said is enough to open the eyes of every right-thinking Pakistani citizen.

The Prime Minister’s speech can also expedite the process of dismemberment of Pakistan. What better gift could Modi give to India on completion of 11 years of his government?

